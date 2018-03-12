Sheffield United: Six players agree professional deals with Chris Wilder’s side

Six members of Sheffield United’s scholarship programme have been told they will receive professional contracts.

Marcus Dewhurst, George Cantrill, Jordan Doherty, Oliver Greaves, Simeon Oure and Keenan Ferguson, who joined the Championship club via its pioneering ‘Futures’ scheme, agreed the deals earlier this month after impressing at development level.

Meanwhile, three first year professionals have followed Regan Slater and Sam Graham by signing fresh terms at Bramall Lane.

They are Jordan Hallam, Harvey Gilmour and Callum Semple, who recently returned to action following a serious knee injury.

“These players have been given new deals as we feel they have the potential to progress, Travis Binnion, United’s Steelphalt Academy manager, said. “It is now up to them to continue to work hard and develop as quickly as they can to take the next step in their careers.”