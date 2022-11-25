Twelve months on and, although it remains in the second tier following last term’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals, the club feels a very different place with Heckingbottom’s team entering the World Cup break ranked second and well-placed to challenge for promotion.

To mark the first anniversary of the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief’s appointment, The Star’s James Shield selects the six most significant wins he has delivered since taking charge.

United 2-0 Bristol City, 28th November 2021: There’s no point in rewriting history. Heckingbottom was seen as the easy choice and cheap option for the board following Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure after only six months at the helm. So, stepping up from his role as under-23’s coach, it was vital he got off to a positive start. Goals from Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp ensured that happened, enabling Heckingbottom to confirm that, even if that was the case, he was still a skilled operator.

United 4-1 Middlesbrough, 8th March 2022: The return of Chris Wilder, Heckingbottom’s legendary predecessor who had delivered two promotions and a ninth placed Premier League finish before his relationship with United’s hierarchy soured, was an important moment. Lose, and there was a danger people might start yearning for the old boss. But United won and won big, with strikes from Sharp, Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Morgan Gibbs-White going a long way towards changing folk’s perception of Heckingbottom.

United 4-0 Fulham, 7th May 2022: United needed to beat the newly crowned champions, and by far and away the best team in the division, to make certain of their place in the play-offs. With Gibbs-White, Berge and Iliman Ndiaye all scoring in a blistering opening spell, before Enda Stevens added another, Heckingbottom’s men not only got the job done but proved they could overcome anyone.

Nottingham Forest 1-2 United, 17th May, 2022: A strange choice, given that the result did not prove enough to send United through to the play-off final as they bowed out on penalties. But the manner of their comeback at the City Ground, after finding themselves 3-1 down on aggregate at one stage, proved to the players and others that their famous fighting spirit was well and truly back.

Bristol City 0-1 United, 1st November 2022: Let’s be honest, United were poor. Very poor in fact. City deserved to win and created a number of good chances. But just like they had at Swansea City a month-and-a-half earlier, Heckingbottom’s players eked out a victory despite not being at their best. And that, as everyone knows, is the hallmark of a very good team.

Paul Heckingbottom (centre) has overseen some fine results since being appointed Sheffield United manager: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United 5-2 Burnley, 5th November 2022: Relegated from the Premier League the season before, Vincent Kompany’s men travelled to South Yorkshire on top of the table and unbeaten in 16 league outings. The visitors twice took the lead but goals from Ndiaye, Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic and a brace from McBurnie sent out a message to the rest of the division.

