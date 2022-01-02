REVEAL THEIR NEW ‘YOU’: We were told Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment as manager in November came about following a “strategic review”. Let’s be frank, the stresses in United’s relationship with his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic probably also had something to do with the timing of the decision. But for a whole host of reasons, some good some bad, United’s hierarchy will have analysed every aspect of their operations over the summer. On current evidence, Heckingbottom does appear a better fit. But Jokanovic still has every right to wonder why the process which led to his departure wasn’t completed before United hired him in May. Another revelation to come out of Heckingbottom’s coronation was that strategies can change. They can and they should, depending upon circumstances. But United’s supporters still deserve to know more details about the project they are being asked to invest in both financially and emotionally. More flesh must be put on the bones. Building a distinct identity will also help attract players, new revenue streams and supporters. The hierarchy of the ‘United World’ network needs to be better explained as well.

WORK ON RELATIONSHIPS: Speaking of supporters, United must ensure the relationship between the club and the terraces becomes even stronger. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many challenges. But it has opened up new opportunities too, particularly when it comes to building links with the community at large. United have done lots of good work in this area. They must continue to do so and tackle even more, whilst also encouraging fans to become more involved in some governance and strategic issues.

MAKE GOOD INVESTMENTS: There’s no point in beating about the bush. United are too dependent upon loans. Morgan Gibbs-White, Ben Davies, Robin Olsen and Conor Hourihane are all very good players. But they aren’t United’s players. They belong to someone else, meaning the recent improvements in results under Heckingbottom is, to some extent, built on sand instead of stone. From now on - and not only to avoid red tape influencing matchday selections - the focus must be on making permanent signings. It will be more expensive. But ensuring the core of the squad are actually employed by United will bring benefits too. Both on the pitch and also the balance sheet. Going forward, loans must only be used sparingly. And to draft in players who would usually be beyond United’s financial reach, not fill key positions.

Sheffield United hope 2022 will bring them success on and off the pitch: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

GET BETTER AT HOUSEWORK: Their supporters portray it as a potential benefit, providing United’s hierarchy with the opportunity to reshape and reprofile the first team squad at the end of the season without making any expensive commitments now. Their detractors claim the fact so many players are approaching the end of their contracts is a sign that something has gone awry behind the scenes. A symptom, it is suggested, of a lack of direction behind the scenes. Both arguments have an element of truth in them. But unfortunately for United, no club operates in a vacuum. By allowing so many members of Heckingbottom’s squad to enter the final stages of their present deals, they have ceded a degree of control over the future. The situation must be rectified and rectified now. Not all of them will stay. Some will probably want to leave. But United must take steps to ensure they are never in this position again, with the terms of those agreements which are renegotiated staggered to prevent them becoming bogged down by talks with agents two or three years down the line.

DELIVER ON COMMITMENTS: The circumstantial evidence suggests that money isn’t in plentiful supply at United right now. Even though it might be the right thing to do, the short-termism which is prevalent within the game means that no club with access to unlimited funding places the type of emphasis on home grown talent outlined in Bramall Lane’s recent strategic review. There’s nothing wrong with not being minted. No owner or board should be criticised for being a few billion quid behind the likes of Roman Abramovich or Sheikh Mansour. But if United’s plan is to succeed, they must ensure Iliman Ndiaye, Kacper Lopata, Daniel Jebbison and other graduates of their development programme remain in situ for at least three or four seasons rather than being sold after one or two as has often happened in the past. Scouts must also be provided with the funds to establish better information gathering networks abroad.

FULFIL PROMISES: Conditions at United’s training complex were a source of concern for both Jokanovic and Chris Wilder, who made no secret of the fact he felt they did not mirror the club’s claim to be ambitious and progressive before leaving in March. New in post and keen to make a positive impression both on the pitch and behind the scenes, Heckingbottom can’t be expected to agree publicly but will almost certainly harbour the same concerns. We know some of his team do, with Oliver Norwood raising the issue on the eve of the campaign. United have talked about improving them and then eventually moving to a new site. They have also discussed their plans for the hotel at Bramall Lane, which still lies empty despite a new operator partnership being secured. Yes, Covid-19 has slowed these projects. But, in the meantime, United need to start talking about possible completion dates rather than simply reassuring us they will be sorted out at some point in the not so distant future. Oh, and if the plan to become the ‘go to’ destination for ambitious youngsters is to succeed, category one status for the academy simply must be secured.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was appointed in November: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield