Javier Torrente’s side, who are also part of the United World network established by HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his associates, confirmed they hope to begin building the complex later this year; with an application for the relevant building permits set to be submitted shortly.

A nearby sports school is co-funding the project, according to a statement published on Beerschot’s official website which went on to confirm their financial contribution “does not come” from the football team’s sporting budget.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The complex accommodates the first team and the youth work in one building, each with its own wing,” it continued. “Separate changing rooms, fitness rooms and medical cabinets will be provided.”

Conditions at United’s own base in Shirecliffe have been a source of frustration for both coaching staff and players alike. Former manager Chris Wilder frequently went public with his concerns before leaving his position towards the end of last season. Slavisa Jokanovic, who took charge following United’s relegation from the Premier League, was similarly unimpressed after arriving in South Yorkshire. Although the Serb’s replacement Paul Heckingbottom has remained tightlipped on the subject, preferring instead to focus on trying to steer United towards promotion, midfielder Oliver Norwood echoed the views of Wilder and Jokanovic at the beginning of the campaign; insisting both he and his team mates felt that refurbishing the site would enable them to improve their performance levels.

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews, Birmingham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United’s board of directors, who are known to have explored the idea of moving to an alternative location, recently sanctioned a number of improvements including the installation of a new rest, relaxation and entertainment area for the squad. However, the venue still compares unfavourably to others in the Championship.

With United’s hierarchy stressing they want to encourage greater “synergy” between those under the UW umbrella following Heckingbottom’s appointment, the way Beerschot’s proposed switch is being financed could eventually be replicated at Bramall Lane.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images