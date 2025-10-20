I asked AI to predict Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Championship finishes

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 20th Oct 2025, 18:06 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 18:06 BST

AI has predicted where Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will finish in the Championship table.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both struggled for form this season and they have shown little signs of improvement as the season continues rumbling on.

It is a hard situation for the Owls and Henrik Pedersen with all the off-field issues they’re dealing with but much more was expected of their city rivals. Chris Wilder has picked up a couple of wins on his return to Bramall Lane but it has not been an immediate upturn in fortunes that was expected. They have only just pushed up off the bottom of the table and are only above Wednesday on goal difference.

But does Gemini, Google’s AI feature, believe the Blades can now sustain a period of form and finish high in the table? And does it think the Owls can finish anywhere other than rock bottom?

Have a look at where Gemini ranks every Championship club below.

1. Sheffield, England, 18th October 2025. Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield United during the Sheffield United vs Watford Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Jake Youle / Sportimage

Sportimage

Photo Sales
Gemini: Off-field financial issues and wage delays have been well-documented. Their squad has seen departures, leaving manager Henrik Pedersen with a significant challenge to avoid a relegation battle.

2. 24. Sheffield Wednesday

Gemini: Off-field financial issues and wage delays have been well-documented. Their squad has seen departures, leaving manager Henrik Pedersen with a significant challenge to avoid a relegation battle. | James Fearn/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Gemini: They have had a slow start despite retaining key players. For a club with their resources, remaining in the Championship would be seen as a success.

3. 23. Oxford United

Gemini: They have had a slow start despite retaining key players. For a club with their resources, remaining in the Championship would be seen as a success. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Gemini: Manager John Mousinho will be focused on survival.

4. 22. Portsmouth

Gemini: Manager John Mousinho will be focused on survival. | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice