Sheffield United are preparing for a new Championship season under the guidance of Ruben Selles, only the second time a foreign manager has taken charge of the Blades. Whereas, nobody is sure who will be leading the Owls out for their first game of the season, whether it will still be Danny Röhl or someone else, your guess is as good as mine as the Wednesday crisis continues.

Selles has brought Ehije Ukaki and Tyler Binden to Bramall Lane as they try to bridge the gap they so nearly made last season when they failed to gain promotion to the Premier League after losing in the play-off final. And for Wednesday, it will be about survival and, in the short term, managing to put a competitive team together for their season opener against Leicester.

With clubs across the Championship adding to their squads, we’ve taken a look at the estimated market values of every club in the league, using data provided by Transfermarkt. Here’s how the Sheffield clubs rank.

2 . Sheffield Wednesday Estimated squad market value: £13.13m.