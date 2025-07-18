Sheff Utd and Sheff Wed squad market values vs Wrexham and other Championship rivals

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 18th Jul 2025, 18:10 BST

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s squad market value sit at each end of the Championship table.

Sheffield United are preparing for a new Championship season under the guidance of Ruben Selles, only the second time a foreign manager has taken charge of the Blades. Whereas, nobody is sure who will be leading the Owls out for their first game of the season, whether it will still be Danny Röhl or someone else, your guess is as good as mine as the Wednesday crisis continues.

Selles has brought Ehije Ukaki and Tyler Binden to Bramall Lane as they try to bridge the gap they so nearly made last season when they failed to gain promotion to the Premier League after losing in the play-off final. And for Wednesday, it will be about survival and, in the short term, managing to put a competitive team together for their season opener against Leicester.

With clubs across the Championship adding to their squads, we’ve taken a look at the estimated market values of every club in the league, using data provided by Transfermarkt. Here’s how the Sheffield clubs rank.

How does the squad market value of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday compare to their Championship rivals?

1. GettyImages-2225269874

How does the squad market value of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday compare to their Championship rivals? | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated squad market value: £13.13m.

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Estimated squad market value: £13.13m. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated squad market value: £13.79m

3. Charlton Athletic

Estimated squad market value: £13.79m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated squad market value: £15.05m.

4. Wrexham

Estimated squad market value: £15.05m. | Kya Banasko/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice