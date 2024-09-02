Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will both play their way through the Championship this season and fans can look forward to the upcoming Steel City derbies. The Owls will be looking to improve on last campaign’s tough run, which saw them finish 20th in the table, just three points above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, the Blades will certainly have promotion set in their sights after suffering relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 season.