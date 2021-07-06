Sheffield United set to push defender for an answer about where he sees his future

Bryan is training on his own after failing to put pen to paper before his previous deal expired last month, with insurers refusing to cover him to work at the club’s Steelphalt Academy complex.

Although he has not rejected the proposal United presented to his agent over a month ago, neither has Bryan provided any indication he is minded to remain in South Yorkshire. The longer he procrastinates, the more suspicions will grow that he is keeping his options open whilst exploring opportunities elsewhere - a situation Jokanovic, who was officially unveiled on Friday, is keen to avoid. The Serb will also be aware that the more of United’s pre-season programme Bryan misses, the less likely he is to be in peak condition when the Championship season begins next month.

With that in mind, and given Jokanovic’s desire to complete his recruitment plans, officials at Bramall Lane are set to begin increasing the pressure on Bryan to give them at least some guidance about his intentions.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kean Bryan of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: 27th January 2021. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

A new centre-half already features on Jokanovic’s shopping list after Phil Jagielka the former England international, was released following United’s relegation from the Premier League. But if Bryan wants to depart, then the Serb will consider bringing in two - which could impact upon his budget for fresh options in midfield.

Bryan, aged 24, has been linked with both Fulham and West Bromwich Albion since becoming a free agent. After joining United from Manchester City in 2018 - a year before they achieved their second promotion under Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder - Bryan was forced to wait until November before making his top-flight debut during a defeat at The Hawthorns.

He went on to make another 12 appearances in the competition and scored when United beat their namesakes from Manchester at Old Trafford soon after Christmas.