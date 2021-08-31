Sheffield United set to miss out on reported target as Sam Morsy nears Ipswich Town transfer

The East Anglian Daily Times reports that Morsy has agreed a deal to drop from the Championship and link up again with his former boss, Paul Cook.

The Blades had been linked with the Egyptian international midfielder after Boro expressed an interest in signing forward Burke.

But Morsy, who captained both Chesterfield and Wigan under Cook, looks set to be Ipswich’s 19th signing of a busy summer ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Morsy qualifies for Egypt through his father and won seven caps for their national team after making his international debut in 2016. United are close to sealing the loan signing of Barcelona’s Alex Collado, according to media reports in Spain, after the player agreed to make the switch to South Yorkshire.