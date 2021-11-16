Sheffield United set to face former Liverpool, Newcastle United and England man after Reading pull off shock Andy Carroll move
Sheffield United could come up against a former England international striker next Tuesday evening after Reading announced the signing of former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll.
Carroll, who scored twice for England in his nine caps, joins the Royals on a free transfer having been without a club since leaving Newcastle at the end of last season.
The 32-year-old has signed a short-term deal until January and could be included in the Royals squad that faces the Blades next Tuesday evening in Berkshire.
Veljko Paunovic, the Reading boss, said: “This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club.
“Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience. So this is a great match, and I’m really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months.”
Carroll cost Liverpool £35m when he moved from his boyhood club Newcastle in 2011 and he later played for West Ham before returning to the Magpies.
Dayong Pang, Reading’s chief executive, added: “With long-term injuries to two of our key goalscorers, our strength in depth in attack has understandably been limited all season, so I am very pleased that Andy has agreed to join us.
“With a proven eye for goal, I am sure he will offer our first team squad something different as we approach another busy period of Championship football.”