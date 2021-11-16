Carroll, who scored twice for England in his nine caps, joins the Royals on a free transfer having been without a club since leaving Newcastle at the end of last season.

The 32-year-old has signed a short-term deal until January and could be included in the Royals squad that faces the Blades next Tuesday evening in Berkshire.

Veljko Paunovic, the Reading boss, said: “This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club.

“Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience. So this is a great match, and I’m really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months.”

Carroll cost Liverpool £35m when he moved from his boyhood club Newcastle in 2011 and he later played for West Ham before returning to the Magpies.

Andy Carroll has signed a short-term deal with Reading after leaving Newcastle United, and could face Sheffield United next week: Carl Recine/PA Wire

Dayong Pang, Reading’s chief executive, added: “With long-term injuries to two of our key goalscorers, our strength in depth in attack has understandably been limited all season, so I am very pleased that Andy has agreed to join us.