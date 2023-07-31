The 24-year-old’s impending arrival at Bramall Lane will end Paul Heckingbottom’s search for reinforcements on the left side of his defence, after Jack O’Connell’s tragic retirement and the departure of loanee Ciaran Clark earlier this summer. American Trusty arrived at Arsenal in early 2022 from their sister club Colorado Rapids but spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, winning their player of the year award.

Trusty’s final game for the Blues came against United, who won 2-1 on the last day of last season having already sealed promotion to the Premier League, and John Eustace, the Birmingham boss, described Trusty as “a pleasure to work with”, adding: “His training standards have been very high, he never misses a day, and I think he’s taken to the level quite easily. You can see he’s going to go back to Arsenal as a Premier League player.”

The deal to bring him to Bramall Lane will be a permanent one, with a fee of £5m mooted. Rangers reportedly had a bid rejected by the Gunners earlier this summer for Trusty, who described his time at Arsenal as “a grind” earlier this summer as he waited to make his long-awaited debut for United’s Premier League rivals.

“But I think no matter what, as a player, as a person throughout life, you have to back yourself and you have to back to your ability and believe in yourself,” he added.

“I did it the entire time, from Philadelphia to Colorado to now. I back myself and I believe in my play, I believe in my abilities and I believe in what I can do in the future.”

