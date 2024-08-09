Sheffield United set their season standard as Blades banish any fears of relegation hangover with Preston win
Chris Wilder believes his Sheffield United side have set the standards for the rest of the season after opening it with a welcome victory away at Preston North End. The Blades went a long way towards banishing the memories of last season’s poor Premier League relegation as they wiped out their minus two points deduction at the first hurdle, to go back into the black.
Goals in either half from Oliver Arblaster and Gus Hamer sealed a 2-0 victory at Deepdale, while new striker Kieffer Moore was unfortunate not to mark his debut with a goal and fellow new signing Harrison Burrows impressed down the left flank. United were roared on by around 4,000 jubilant supporters in the away end, who hailed the Blades players and Wilder at full-time.
“Really good,” said Wilder in his summation of the game. “I’m delighted for the supporters, after what was an incredibly difficult season when we had to suffer. New start, new beginning. I thought we were outstanding. A bit disappointed first half because I felt we had control in two of the thirds and in the final third we were a bit loose and needed more from our front four.
“We had to defend well as well, to keep the ball out of the net is a skill and that was great as well. The second goal was always going to be big and I was delighted we got it. I thought we were pretty comfortable after that.”
Wilder described some of the defensive performances of his players as “outstanding”, with both centre-halves Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson throwing their bodies in the way of a couple of efforts to protect goalkeeper Adam Davies. “We want to be the best of everything,” the manager added. “At set plays and athleticism and distance. You've got to aim for the top and we have to be solid.
“The front four did a brilliant job on their back three and when we had to defend one-on-one we did that. We have to expect to do that in every game in this division and that has got to be a standard set for everyone. Protect the goalkeeper. They're a dangerous team with a lot of fight in them and it's always a difficult place to come and get a result. I'm delighted we don't have to come here again this season.”
