Liverpool set a new Premier League record in their 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night. The Reds took the lead relatively early on at Anfield as Darwin Nunez saw Ivo Grbic's attempted clearance cannon off him and bounce into the back of the net, but the Blades did enough to ensure Jurgen Klopp's side didn't have it all their own way.

An equaliser came through a Conor Bradley own goal and the Blades managed to frustrate the title chasers until the 76th minute, when Alexis Mac Allister managed to find the top corner and ease the pressure on Merseyside. Ultimately, Cody Gakpo's 90th minute effort made sure of the three points for the Reds and resign the Blades to a 21st defeat of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, while the Blades did at least succeed in ensuring it wasn't a straightforward night for the home side, they did so with a record low for possession. The Blades had just 16.9 per cent of the ball at Anfield, with Liverpool enjoying 83.1 per cent which is a new Premier League high, surpassing the previous record set by Manchester City in 2018 against Swansea City.

Such a stat highlights how much time United spent chasing red shirts at Anfield, but it also shows just how deep they had to dig to attempt to keep themselves in the game at times, particularly in the latter stages.

"They worked their socks off, Chris Wilder can't ask for any more," former Leeds United and Liverpool man Gary McAllister said on TNT Sports. "That's why players were falling and cramping up, they were having to chase the game the entire evening.

"Liverpool just dominated the game with pure possession and that's very, very difficult. That's been happening to them in a lot of games when they've actually kept themselves in the game, they're just basically tired because they can't keep the ball."