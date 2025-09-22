Sheffield United travel to Oxford United this weekend in a repeat of the game that led to the wheels falling off their promotion-chasing campaign last season.

The Kassam Stadium was the ground where Chris Wilder and his Blades side began the faltering form that has led to the appalling fall from automatic promotion positions at the end of the last campaign to rock-bottom of the Championship at the start of this season.

The 1-0 away loss in April ended the club’s run of six straight league wins on their travels - their best run for over a century - and left them one point above Leeds United in third.

And the club never got back on track after this damaging defeat to the Yellows and only managed seven points out of the last 18 available in an incredible collapse to leave them 10 points behind both Leeds and Burnley, who reached the 100-point mark.

The Bramall Lane side managed to pick themselves up to swat aside an exuberant but inexperienced Bristol City side to reach the play-off final. However, they once again failed to get over the line late on at Wembley, and their poor form was exacerbated by not making it to the Premier League last year.

Some would think that the Blades are yet to recover from the poor form that began on that weekend in Oxford, winning no games so far this season with no points, and Ruben Selles already out the door with Wilder reinstated as the boss to resurrect a downbeat dressing room.

However, former Oxford boss Wilder might see an away win at the place their season came apart last year as the catalyst to build confidence and get themselves out of the hole they’re currently in. They will hope to first pick up some points to get themselves out of any potential relegation trouble, then rise up the league with a squad more than capable of being most on their day.

‘Enough to suggest we can be very competitive’

The manager who masterminded the crucial victory over the Blades just over five months ago was Gary Rowett, and his side have just picked up their first three points of the season away at high-flying Bristol City.

Unbeaten in three league games and sitting outside the relegation zone, Rowett believes his side can be “very, very competitive” this season.

Speaking after his side’s win on Sunday, he said: “We’re not a million miles away. Bear in mind that we’ve had some players missing in those first two or three games and so the teams we put out were not going to be our strongest.

“But in the last three games there have been spells where I could argue there’s enough to suggest that we can be very, very competitive.”

Sheffield United will be hoping to take home their first points of the season against this Yellows side that is growing in confidence on Saturday. Kick off at the Kassam is at 15:00 BST.