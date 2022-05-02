Sheffield United sent out "statement" to top-six rivals with QPR performance, says goalscoring hero

The Blades created 27 efforts on the home goal as a relentless second-half display in particular saw them run out deserved 3-1 victors, keeping their top-six destiny in their own hands ahead of the final day clash with Fulham at Bramall Lane.

If Paul Heckingbottom’s men do seal their place in the end-of-season shootout, giving themselves a chance of an instant return to the Premier League following relegation last season, few teams in the play-offs will fancy their chances based on the second-half showing in the capital.

And Robinson, who scored a towering header to put the Blades ahead after Iliman Ndiaye had cancelled out Charlie Austin’s opener for the hosts, admitted: “Friday night on the telly, it was absolutely massive pressure.

“Every other team was going to be watching, to see how we did and if we would slip up or not. We’ve made a massive statement there with a very good performance going into the last game of the season.

“We stuttered earlier this season but we’ve found form under Hecky and have kicked on unbelievably well. It’s been brilliant for the lads to be up there again and chasing promotion.”

So many members of this group have been here before. The core of the squad remains from the Blades’ last promotion from the second tier, Ollie Norwood searching for his fourth in his last four seasons at Championship level, while the likes of Wes Foderingham and Morgan Gibbs-White have experience with big clubs in the top division in Scotland and England respectively.

Jack Robinson of Sheffield United celebrates at QPR with Ben Osborn and Morgan Gibbs-White: David Klein / Sportimage

“If you look at our team, a lot of the lads are very experienced players,” Robinson, himself a former Liverpool youngster, said.

“You look at Ollie, Bashy [Chris Basham], Egs [John Egan]…