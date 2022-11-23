Ndiaye, aged 22, travelled to the Middle East with Aliou Cisse’s squad after scoring nine goals for Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season; helping them climb to second in the table.

The attacker, who only three years ago was playing non-league football at Boreham Wood, was an unused substitute during the Senegalese’s defeat by Holland on Monday. Despite that, he features on All Africa’s list of potential stars at the tournament after the media portal republished an article first produced by the Confederation of African Football on its website.

With Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane ruled out by injury, the report predicts: “Ndiaye could be the star of this World Cup. The 22-year-old, along with Krepin Diatta and Ismaila Sarr represents the youth of the Lions of Teranga’s attacking line-up.”

“Ndiaye, who is fast and ambidextrous, is a versatile player, a real Swiss Army knife for Aliou Cisse,” it continued. “He can play on the front line, on the wings or at the back and even as an attacking midfielder, where he is a playmaker.

“Mobile and technical, with a liking for dribbling and attacking, Ndiaye could very well be one of the revelations of this World Cup. He is one to watch very closely.”

Speaking after the loss to the Dutch, Cisse acknowledged Senegal must become more clinical in order to progress to the knockout stages.

Senegal's forward Iliman Ndiaye takes part in a training session at the Duhail SC training facility in Doha: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images

