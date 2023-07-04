Sheffield United have sold one of their goalkeepers, Jake Eastwood, to Grimsby Town.

The 26-year-old previously represented the League Two club on loan; one of 11 placements he completed after graduating from United’s youth programme.

Eastwood moves to Lincolnshire for an undisclosed sum and has agreed a contract running until the summer of 2025.

Although he was again set to be placed with a rival team rather than spend the campaign at United following their promotion from the Championship, Eastwood’s departure heightens Paul Heckingbottom’s need for reinforcements in a key position.

Youngster Jordan Amissah could be offered a permanent position within the senior squad next term. However, United’s coaching staff would prefer him to enjoy regular football elsewhere in order to accelerate his development.

Eastwood made three competitive appearances for United and spent the previous campaign with Ross County and Rochdale. The first of those came in 2017, during a League Cup tie against Walsall.

Sheffield United have sold goalkeeper Jake Eastwood: Andrew Yates / Sportimage