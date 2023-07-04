News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Sheffield United sell long-serving player

Sheffield United have sold one of their goalkeepers, Jake Eastwood, to Grimsby Town.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST

The 26-year-old previously represented the League Two club on loan; one of 11 placements he completed after graduating from United’s youth programme.

Eastwood moves to Lincolnshire for an undisclosed sum and has agreed a contract running until the summer of 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although he was again set to be placed with a rival team rather than spend the campaign at United following their promotion from the Championship, Eastwood’s departure heightens Paul Heckingbottom’s need for reinforcements in a key position.

Most Popular

Youngster Jordan Amissah could be offered a permanent position within the senior squad next term. However, United’s coaching staff would prefer him to enjoy regular football elsewhere in order to accelerate his development.

Eastwood made three competitive appearances for United and spent the previous campaign with Ross County and Rochdale. The first of those came in 2017, during a League Cup tie against Walsall.

Sheffield United have sold goalkeeper Jake Eastwood: Andrew Yates / SportimageSheffield United have sold goalkeeper Jake Eastwood: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Sheffield United have sold goalkeeper Jake Eastwood: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has joined Grimsby Town: Simon Bellis/SportimageFormer Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has joined Grimsby Town: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has joined Grimsby Town: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
Related topics:Jordan AmissahEastwoodLeague TwoLincolnshirePaul HeckingbottomRoss CountyRochdale