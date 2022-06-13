Sheffield United seek non-gambling partners ahead of likely future sponsorship ban

Modern-day football is dominated by gambling firms on the front of shirts, while young Blades fans were forced to wear different shirts to their heroes during United’s two-year spell in the Premier League because of their association with trading company USG.

Kids shirts are not allowed to feature the logo of inappropriate services including alcohol or gambling – and betting companies may be banned altogether as part of a growing movement aimed at exposing the dangers of blanket advertising.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those behind the movement see the dangers as similar to tobacco advertising in sport, which has long been banned, and a Government draft white paper has been drafted outlawing betting advertising in football.

United will continue their front-of-shirt partnership with health company Randox in the new season, but The Star understands their commercial team have been tasked with establishing new relationships with companies from outside the betting sector.

Saudi Arabia, the homeland of United’s owner Prince Abdullah and an Islamic country, also has strict anti-gambling laws, which may have also played a part in the commercial decision.

Sheffield United currently wear the Randox Health logo on their shirts: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

United are set to officially confirm a change in their kit supplier soon, with Errea taking over from German sportswear giant Adidas after an eight-year partnership.