Sheffield United season ratings: Midfielder early contender for player of the season

It’s been a memorable first season back in the Championship for Sheffield United after six seasons stuck in League One.

After clinching the League One title in record-breaking style, Chris Wilder’s men have continued their fine form in the Championship.

The Blades managed to record five wins in their first seven games before the infamous ‘Bouncing Day Massacre’ at Hillsborough in September.

Wilder’s men even managed to reach the top of the pack in November after a 3-1 defeat away at Burton Albion before enduring a difficult December with just one victory.

United currently find themselves in eighth place, four points off the play-off with a game in hand over Bristol City.

So, as the Blades prepare to enter the business end of the season, we decided to look back on how each player has performed so far.

Our Blades writers have cast their eyes over the United squad with one midfielder desribed as a ‘player of the season contender’ while another seven receive eight out ten ratings.

