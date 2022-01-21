HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s portfolio of clubs, which also includes Beerschot and Kerala United and Chateauroux, fall under the umbrella of United World - a Swiss based project specifically established to further their interests.

Although Heckingbottom is primarily relying upon Bramall Lane’s own recruitment experts as he looks to sign a new goalkeeper and centre-half, the 44-year-old told The Star earlier this week that UW’s scouts are also collaborating with Paul Mitchell and Jared Dublin.

Having seen former targets John Souttar and James Hill move elsewhere since the transfer market reopened, Heckingbottom confessed efforts to bolster his options at the heart of United’s rearguard are making slow progress - with the Covid-19 pandemic apparently convincing rivals teams not to do business until the closing stages of the window.

But speaking ahead of tomorrow’s match against Luton Town - United’s first at home since the end of November - the 44-year-old indicated a number of possible replacements for Robin Olsen are being monitored. The Sweden international, who moved to South Yorkshire on loan at the beginning of the campaign, joined Aston Villa on a temporary basis on Tuesday after his employers AS Roma signalled they wanted the switch to happen.

“As it stands, no we aren’t closer,” Heckingbottom said. “Goalkeeper wise, yes. We are closer on that. “We have been looking overseas, definitely that’s something we’re exploring. There’s a hell of a lot of work (going on) with players. Hopefully we can get one in. It will be through no lack of effort (if nothing happens), I can say that.”

UW have appointed Oliver Seitz, previously head of scouting and analytics at Brazilian outfit Club Athletico Paranaense, as their business intelligence director. Despite now being primarily concerned with increasing “efficiency and winning probability” over the “short, medium and long term” according to his online profile, Seitz is among a number of people whose contacts within the game United could exploit as they attempt to strengthen Heckingbottom’s squad.

Olsen’s departure means Wes Foderingham and Jake Eastwood are now the only senior goalkeepers at his disposal. Although Heckingbottom was delighted with Kyron Gordon’s performance after being deployed in central defence for United's recent FA Cup tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers, he wants to draft in more experience to help his squad mount a push for top six qualification.

They have prepared for the meeting with Luton 12th in the table, nine points behind Middlesbrough who occupy the fourth and final play-off berth but with two games in hand on Chris Wilder’s side.

