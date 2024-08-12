Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Exc: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi checks into Sheffield United ahead of season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are closing in on the transfer capture of highly-rated Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, despite a late play from Championship rivals Leeds United. The 21-year-old is at United’s Shirecliffe training ground today putting the finishing touches to a loan move for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have been long-term admirers of the winger but have had to be patient in their pursuit as Palace made up their minds what to do with their young starlet. Palace took him on their pre-season tour but then decided that a season of regular Championship football could only benefit his development, with United hoping to tie up a deal as soon as possible.

Rak-Sakyi will provide another key piece in the United jigsaw as they look to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, and could make his Championship debut for the Blades this weekend at home to QPR.

The Star understands that Leeds did speak to Rak-Sakyi this summer about a potential move to Elland Road, after Crysencio Summerville’s move to West Ham. But officials at Leeds had the impression that the winger had already made up his mind to join the Blades, with the prospect of working under Wilder understood to be a key part of that decision - as well as the prospect of regular game-time at Bramall Lane.