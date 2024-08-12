Sheffield United seal Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer breakthrough despite Leeds United play for Crystal Palace man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield United are closing in on the transfer capture of highly-rated Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, despite a late play from Championship rivals Leeds United. The 21-year-old is at United’s Shirecliffe training ground today putting the finishing touches to a loan move for the season.
United have been long-term admirers of the winger but have had to be patient in their pursuit as Palace made up their minds what to do with their young starlet. Palace took him on their pre-season tour but then decided that a season of regular Championship football could only benefit his development, with United hoping to tie up a deal as soon as possible.
Rak-Sakyi will provide another key piece in the United jigsaw as they look to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, and could make his Championship debut for the Blades this weekend at home to QPR.
The Star understands that Leeds did speak to Rak-Sakyi this summer about a potential move to Elland Road, after Crysencio Summerville’s move to West Ham. But officials at Leeds had the impression that the winger had already made up his mind to join the Blades, with the prospect of working under Wilder understood to be a key part of that decision - as well as the prospect of regular game-time at Bramall Lane.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.