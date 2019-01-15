Sheffield United: Scottish Championship club sends a message to Bramall Lane

Gary Naysmith, the Queen of the South manager, has outlined plans to exploit his relationship with Sheffield United following Callum Semple's successful loan spell at Palmerston Park.

Semple has returned to Bramall Lane following six months with the Scottish Championship club, featuring 27 times and helping them climb to fourth in the table.

Naysmith, who made nearly 90 appearances for United before retiring last year, explained: "We have now built up a relationship with Sheffield United and if, in the future, we feel that they have a player who will benefit from a similar situation as Callum, we will try to do that."

Semple, aged 20, is now expected to be placed with a team in the English Football League has he continues his development.

Naysmith, admitting he has encouraged managers south ofthe border to sign the centre-half, added: "It is a market that I am looking to get into more with some of my ex-clubs, to try and get a link-up and make us a bit of a feeder club for some clubs in England.

"Players are better coming up here and playing in the Championship rather than playing under-23 football with their clubs."