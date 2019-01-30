Sheffield United: Scott Hogan’s arrival set to be confirmed

Sheffield United have won the race for Scott Hogan, with the Aston Villa centre-forward expected to be unveiled at Bramall Lane before tomorrow's transfer deadline.

A combination of the player's desire to join Chris Wilder's side, combined with the manager's long-standing interest in the Republic of Ireland international, means Bristol City have conceded defeat in the battle to acquire his services.

Hogan, who first emerged as a target for United during the close season, will arrive on loan until the end of the season before Villa take a decision on his future in May.

Although the agreement has yet to be officially ratified, sources at his parent club have confirmed they expect the paperwork to be lodged with the English Football League ahead of the 11pm cut-off point.

Barring any unforeseen complications Hogan, aged 26, will become the third new face to arrive at United this month after Wilder brokered similar deals for Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell and Cardiff City striker Gary Madine.

The trio are all expected to feature when Bolton Wanderers visit South Yorkshire this weekend for a match which could see United climb to second in the Championship table.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Wilder's squad leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion into third when they drew with fellow promotion contenders Norwich City last weekend, with captain Billy Sharp scoring twice at Carrow Road.

As The Star revealed yesterday, Hogan informed Villa that United was his preferred destination after being informed he could leave the Midlands. Lee Johnson, Wilder's counterpart at Ashton Gate, is also understood to have made an enquiry about the former Brentford marksman's services but is now focusing his search elsewhere.

Hogan, who progressed through Rochdale's youth system before entering non-league football, appeared destined to join United last summer but then Villa manager Steve Bruce blocked the move.

However with Dean Smith replacing Bruce in October, chief executive Christian Purslow has now sanctioned the departure of a player Villa signed for an initial £9m two years ago.

Kieran Dowell (centre): Simon Bellis/Sportimage