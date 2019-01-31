Sheffield United: Scott Hogan is convinced moving to Bramall Lane can help him rediscover his best form

Scott Hogan believes he has joined the most "exciting team" in the Championship after being unveiled by Sheffield United.

The centre-forward, who arrived on loan from Aston Villa, chose Chris Wilder's side above Championship rivals Bristol City after being granted permission to leave the Midlands.

Having made no secret of his desire to represent United after seeing a proposed move to South Yorkshire breakdown in August, Hogan admitted Wilder's emphasis on attacking football made them an attractive proposition.

"I've watched United in the last couple of seasons and they are probably the most exciting team to watch in the division," he said. "I know a few lads here, they enjoy it, and there was nowhere else I wanted to go."

Hogan, aged 26, could make his debut for third-placed United against Bolton Wanderers this weekend. Fellow new signings Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell, who arrived earlier in the transfer window, are also expected to feature as Wilder's squad attempts to climb to second.

Having cost £9m when he swapped Villa for Brentford two years ago, the Republic of Ireland international is convinced Wilder's tactics can help him reinvigorate his career following a frustrating spell in Birmingham.

Scott Hogan could feature this weekend: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Revealing he had petitioned officials at Villa Park to accept United's offer, Hogan said: "I spoke to the gaffer on Tuesday and I know he's been trying to get me for quite a well now.

"I know he tried hard in the summer and I was very keen coming, unfortunately circumstances stopped the move from happening then, but this month I've done a bit of battling at Villa and I've done all I can to make it happen.

"I'm finally here and I can't wait to get started. There's no hiding from the fact it's been a difficult time at Villa, I've been there two years and had relative success, but personally it didn't really happen for me."

"That's disappointed me," Hogan added. "But I knew the manager here wanted me and he wanted me in the summer, when someone wants you as a player it's massive and he's knows about my background and the people around me."

Scott Hogan is excited to join Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

