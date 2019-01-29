Sheffield United: Saturday’s visitors to Bramall Lane are urged to spend despite experiencing some well-documented financial issues in recent months

Manager Phil Parkinson has urged Bolton Wanderers to spend before tomorrow's transfer deadline, despite knowing this weekend's visitors to Bramall Lane have struggled to meet their existing financial obligations in recent months.

Some members of Parkinson's squad were said to be on the verge of walking out before Christmas when their salaries failed to arrive on time before Ken Andererson, Wanderers' embattled chairman, was able to reach agreement with the players and the PFA.

With Forest Green Rovers choosing to recall centre-forward Christian Doidge following the collapse of his 'loan to buy' deal in Greater Manchester, Parkinson is desperate to bolster the options at his disposal as Wanderers battle against relegation.

With Anderson insisting he would have been in a position to complete Doidge's move this month, it suggests funds will be placed at the 51-year-old's disposal ahead of Saturday's game against Sheffield United. Wanderers enter tonight's meeting with fellow strugglers Reading ranked 23rd, three points from safety.

"We have lost Doidgey and we said as a staff that the worst scenario is coming out of this window as we were," Parkinson said. "That’s the worst scenario. But hopefully we can improve the squad."

Goalkeeper Ben Alnwick and defenders David Wheater, Mark Beevers and Marc Wilson are all receiving treatment for injuries ahead of the clash with José Manuel Gomes' side.