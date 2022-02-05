The Norway midfielder has endured a difficult two years at Bramall Lane, with injuries and a number of indifferent performances contributing to his failure to command a regular place in United’s starting eleven under both Paul Heckingbottom and his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic.

But Berge showed glimpses of the quality which persuaded officials at Bramall Lane to spend £22m in order to secure his release from Genk during the second-half of Friday night’s victory over Birmingham City. After Lyle Taylor had fired the hosts in front, it was 23-year-old’s pass which created the opening for Billy Sharp to equalise before Jayden Bogle snatched the winner.

Despite acknowledging Berge has often struggled to live-up to expectations in England, Heckingbottom has remained steadfast in his support of a player many people feel should be a more influential figure - particularly following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

With United moving to within three points of the top six following their visit to St Andrews, the manager said: “Sander wants to play. You guys (journalists) only see him when he’s on the pitch.

“He’s had a lot of tough sessions and minutes under his belt in those and also in games behind closed doors. We’re building him up and he’s in a good place.”

Sander Berge following Sheffield United's win over Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With Morgan Gibbs-White closing in on a return to fitness and potentially being available for Wednesday’s meeting with fellow promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion, United’s hopes of making an immediate return to the PL will be boosted if Berge can build on his display in the Midlands.

After facing Steve Bruce’s side, United travel to fifth-placed Huddersfield Town before meetings with Hull City, Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers. Millwall away is their final assignment of the month, with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough then scheduled to visit South Yorkshire.

“We did much better in the second half, less touches and more aggression in the areas that mattered,” Heckingbottom said. “That was good to see, because I thought we were a little bit short at the beginning of the game.”