Sheffield United: Sander Berge is back in training, leaving The Blades with a big decision to make

The Norwegian, who is attracting interest from clubs in England and Italy following United’s relegation from the Premier League, has been receiving treatment for an unspecified injury since the end of last term.

But he was present at the Steelphalt Academy on Monday, where Jokanovic has now spent the past 48 hours putting his players through a series of drills designed to ensure they are fully conversant with the tactics and strategies United plan to employ next term.

After sitting out the meeting with Europa Point earlier this month, the Serb is expected to decide tomorrow morning if Berge will feature against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Sander Berge is back in training: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

Despite acknowledging he was made aware of “a situation” involving the midfielder before officially taking charge on July 1, Jokanovic has nevertheless spoken of his desire to retain his services as he attempts to guide United back into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Refusing to admit defeat in the battle for Berge’s heart and mind has left the former Yugoslavia international in an awkward position ahead United’s latest friendly. Bramall Lane’s hierarchy value Berge at around £35m. His suitors, which include Atalanta, Napoli, Lazio and Arsenal, have all made it clear they believe that is grossly overinflated. But if Berge does move on before the transfer window closes on August 31 - three weeks after United return to competitive action - the money they will receive could still be enough to fund the refresh of the playing staff Jokanovic insists is required following a mentally and physically gruelling start to the year.

United must therefore decide, if Berge confirms he wants to leave in order to play European football, whether or not to risk losing out on a potentially game-changing windfall by ensuring he is fully up to speed or allow him to miss tomorrow evening’s clash with Rovers and Saturday’s game against Norwich City.