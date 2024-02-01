Sheffield United have sanctioned the permanent exit of defender Finley Potter, who has signed an initial 18-month deal with League One strugglers Fleetwood Town. The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Barnet in the National League.

The third-tier's bottom side announced Potter's capture this evening after Barnet gave the go-ahead for his loan deal to be terminated. He joins United loanee Harry Boyes at Highbury and will be relishing the next step in his career after an 18-month injury absence during his time with United. The Star understands United will receive a transfer fee for Potter, and have protected their future interest in the player with a sell-on clause.

A Fleetwood statement confirming the move read: "The 19-year-old arrives with plenty of first-team experience under his belt as he has spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at National League side Barnet, where he managed to make more than 30 appearances and played a key part in helping them reach the National League play-offs and the FA Trophy semi-final.

"Before this, the centre half – who has earned multiple international caps for England at Under-18s level - featured in the Blades’ Under-18s side and played a part in helping them win the Professional Development League title in a season where they managed to keep the best defensive record of any team in the league. The new number 32 will now join up with the rest of the squad and will be eligible for Saturday’s League One clash against Port Vale."