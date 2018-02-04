Sheffield United: Samir Carruthers ‘can still play a part’ for Blades says boss Chris Wilder

Samir Carruthers has been told he can still play a key role for Sheffield United during the remainder of the Championship season, despite being made available for a loan move last month.

Insisting the midfielder, who has started only once since mid-December, will be treated with “absolute respect”, manager Chris Wilder said: “There were a couple of interested clubs. But it did not materialise.

“Sami will come into the group and he has to work hard and get us head down and you never know. We had a situation at the start of the season where we had five strikers out. You never know what is around the corner.”

Like Ben Heneghan, who also remained at Bramall Lane despite being expected to depart before the transfer deadline, Carruthers failed to make the squad beaten 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. But, as Jake Eastwood’s likely appearance in the starting eleven against Leeds on Saturday demonstrates, opportunities can arise at unexpected moments.

With fellow goalkeeper Simon Moore sent-off at Molineux and Jamal Blackman still undergoing treatment for a groin injury, the 21-year-old is preparing to make his full league debut for United during the Yorkshire derby.

“You’ve always got to be ready,” Wilder said.