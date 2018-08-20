Sheffield United's pursuit of wing star could move one step closer after parent club agree two top-flight loan deals

Sheffield United's pursuit of Middlesbrough's Marvin Johnson could have moved one step closer today after Boro reportedly agreed deals for two top-flight loan stars.

Sources close to the Riverside suggested that Tony Pulis' men have lined up loan moves for Everton duo Mo Besic and Yannick Bolasie, which would then likely make Johnson available for a move to Bramall Lane.

The Boro winger, who can also play left-back, has been in Pulis' squad for every league game this season and played in their Carabao Cup shoot-out win over Notts County.

Blades boss Chris Wilder admitted after Saturday's victory over Norwich City that United were "really close" to agreeing one temporary deal, and is also targeting a new striker before the end of the loan window.

"The team the lad's coming from has to get players in first," Wilder said. "We're just waiting. We're not in a position to dictate things... but I've said it all along. When one player moves, it might push two or three deals on elsewhere and then we can do something."

National newspaper reports yesterday suggested that Wilder was prepared to meet Scott Hogan's £35,000 a week wage demands to bring him to United on loan, despite the manager's repeated insistence he will not upset the club's wage structure and the fact Hogan has a problematic groin injury and hasn't played at all this season.

"Ideally we'd like someone with experience of this division," Wilder said, "but I won't pay over the odds and I won't just go and do our money for the sake of it."

Billy Sharp scored his third goal in as many games in the last minute against Norwich, while David McGoldrick got off the mark in United colours away at QPR.

But Leon Clarke, last season's 19-goal top scorer, is yet to get off the mark in 2018/19.

United return to Championship action away at Bolton Wanderers this weekend. Yesterday, they held an open training session at Bramall Lane and club officials said they were delighted with the turnout, as over 2,000 flooded through the turnstiles.