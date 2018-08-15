Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood will get even better after impressive debut, says Blades boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder believes Oliver Norwood will get even better after watching the Northern Ireland midfielder impress on his Sheffield United debut on Tuesday.

Norwood was voted the sponsors' man of the match as United tumbled out of the Carabao Cup by losing on penalties to Hull City, the former Brighton man later missing a spot-kick.

But that was arguably the only blot on his copybook all evening, after officially completing his move to United on Monday. He initially joins on loan until January, when his transfer will be made permanent.

The midfielder had trained with his new teammates for just an hour on Monday and Wilder said: "It's a great bit of business. I don't need to heap pressure on him because he's a good player, but he's going to be a big player for us.

"He's got the respect of the other players and dictated the play. We played a different shape and fair play tot he boys for their flexibility. Hull couldn't handle it.

"But that's what you get when you have the quality Oli has. He doesn't get handed all those international caps and play in the teams he has if he doesn't have something about him, and he's definitely got something about him.

Oli Norwood on his United debut

"He complements how we play and with him, we were in total control in the second half."

Norwood could make his league debut for Wilder's men this weekend, when they face Norwich City at Bramall Lane.

Wilder's main injury worry concerns Mark Duffy, who was taken off at half-time against Hull after feeling light-headed, but David McGoldrick will feature. The striker was taken off with a dead leg after scoring the winner at QPR last weekend and was later taken ill in the post-match press conference, so wasn't risked against Hull.