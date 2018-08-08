Sheffield United's Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn 'can be as good as he wants to be' says Wales teammate Lee Evans

Lee Evans, the Sheffield United midfielder, believes his Wales teammate Ben Woodburn "can be as good as he wants to be" after impressing for both club and country.

The 18-year-old Liverpool loanee was one of the few bright sparks of Tuesday night's disappointing 3-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough, coming on at half-time and putting himself in the frame to start Saturday's game at QPR.

Woodburn is already a key member of Ryan Giggs' Wales set-up - alongside former Blade David Brooks - after scoring a memorable goal on his full international debut against Austria, and Evans saw Woodburn's abilities first-hand when he played alongside the youngster in the China Cup towards the end of last season.

And after Jürgen Klopp personally recommended that Woodburn join United on loan for the rest of the season, Evans said: "Ben can be as good as he wants to be really.

"He's similar in that regard to David Brooks, because both have an unbelievable amount of talent.

"The sky is the limit for the boy, but we have to be patient... he is only 18, although he has played for Liverpool and Wales so isn't afraid of the big stage."

Lee Evans

Meanwhile Evans, who was withdrawn in the last ten minutes of United's defeat at Boro, insists that he and his Blades teammates must shoulder the burden of scoring goals if Chris Wilder's men are to improve on last season's 10th-placed finish in the Championship.

Leon Clarke, who missed two good chances at the Riverside, was United's leading scorer with 19 goals last season while Billy Sharp added 14. Their next best returns were from Clayton Donaldson (five) and Brooks (three), who have both since left the club. Mark Duffy and John Lundstram both added three each.

"Billy and Leon did unbelievably well last season in terms of the goals they scored and it's something we've discussed as a group," Evans added.

"We need to score goals from different areas and not just midfield. We need goals also from the defenders at set-pieces.

"If the strikers can have half the season they had last season and we add a few from elsewhere we should go pretty well.

"We missed a couple of chances to put Swansea to bed last weekend, but we do create chances and the style of football we play is appealing."