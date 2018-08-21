Sheffield United's last-gasp Norwich win shows team spirit in Blades camp, says defender John Egan

Record signing John Egan believes Saturday's last-gasp victory over Norwich City shows the team spirit within Sheffield United's squad.



Egan scored the opening goal in the 2-1 victory before United were pegged back, by an equaliser from on-loan Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.

But skipper Billy Sharp bundled home an injury-time winner, after Chris Basham and David McGoldrick combined, to give United their first home victory of the new season and keep their early-season momentum building.

And Egan, a £4m summer signing from Championship rivals Brentford, said: "I had a chance in front of the Kop in the second half and it would have been brilliant to get the second, but thankfully that man Billy popped up in the 93rd minute and we managed to get a big win.

"As a team we really dug deep for each other, and we could see everyone out there was fighting for each other. That's huge for a team.

"We play in a positive way and want to win games, and that attitude paid off for us. We're playing really well as a unit, everyone's working really hard for each other and doing the dirty work as well as the nice stuff.

John Egan with Chris Wilder

"It's a huge team effort here... you can't get anywhere as individuals and here, everyone's in it together."

Barring illness or injury, Egan is likely to keep his place in United's starting line-up this weekend when Chris Wilder's men travel to the Macron Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers and will do so high on confidence, on the back of his first goal for the club and also his best display in United's red and white.

Egan was described by boss Wilder as 'outstanding' for the way he shackled the difficult Rhodes, and the Republic of Ireland international added: "That's the type of striker Rhodes is, he comes alive in the box and we have to be wary for the whole game.

"He took his goal well and apart from that didn't really touch the ball, but that's type of player he is - one chance one goal.

"He's done it all his career and you have to take your hat off to him sometimes. But we have a clinical striker of our own... Billy's a brilliant goalscorer and anytime he's on the pitch and gets a chance, we feel like we're in business.

"He just sniffs them out and he's a really big player for us."