Sheffield United's FA Cup goal hero and Blades team mate set for Bramall Lane loan exit

Ben Heneghan and Nathan Thomas are expected to leave Bramall Lane before the transfer deadline.

Although Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes both players can eventually become regular members of his first team squad, their lack of action during the first half of the campaign means he will allow them to depart on a temporary basis later this month.

Thomas scored the winning goal during the weekend’s FA Cup win over Ipswich Town but Heneghan failed to appear on the team sheet.

“There has been enquiries from a lot of clubs regarding players that have not been involved for us,” said Wilder. “I am expecting both boys - in the next 10 days - to make a choice and for us to do a deal for them to go out and play.”