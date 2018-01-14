Sheffield United run their eye over Manchester United starlet

Charlie Scott, the Manchester United defender, looks set to leave Old Trafford after being granted permission to play for Sheffield United’s under-23’s against Aston Villa last week.

Although it remains unclear if Scott, aged 20, will be offered a contract by the Blades, the Premier League club’s willingness to let him feature in the game suggests Ricky Sbragia, their development manager, is preparing to clear to decks ahead of a reshuffle behind the scenes.

Scott has started five of Manchester United’s last six games at under-23 level and can operate at centre-half, full-back or in midfield.

Chris Wilder, United’s first team manager, completed the loan signing of Scott’s team mate James Wilson ahead of Friday’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday.