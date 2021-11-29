Sheffield United rumours: West Ham could make January move for Blades loanee, QPR striker keen to stick with Sheffield Wednesday loan

West Ham are preparing a bid to sign a Liverpool defender, currently on loan at Sheffield United, in the winter window while a QPR winger is keen to continue with his loan at Sheffield Wednesday despite struggling for regular game time.

Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Swansea City are keen on a loan deal for an Arsenal prospect while Swansea City, Blackpool and Barnsley will offer themselves to Manchester City as alternative destinations for one of their young stars who is currently in Germany.

Hearts are doing their best to tie down their Scotland international defender on a new contract, he will be free to talk to clubs as of December 1 and is reportedly wanted by several Championship clubs including Preston North End and Luton Town.

West Brom will make a former Hull City and Leeds United attacker available for transfer in January despite only signing him last summer while Newcastle United have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to secure the signature of the current Baggies number one.

Stoke City could be looking to boost their options between the sticks by snapping up a former Milwall and Bristol City keeper on free while Fulham are preparing to make an £18 million bid to sign a top talent from France’s Ligue 1.

Finally, Spanish giants Sevilla are though to be interested in Blackburn Rover’s top goalscorer but they will have to compete with Southampton to get a deal done.

Here are Monday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Fulham lining up big bid for Fulgini Fulahm are interested in Angers striker Angelo Fulgini and could be prepared to meet the French club's £18million price tag (The Sun) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

2. Stoke could snap up Fielding to solve keeper crisis Stoke City are eyeing a deal for free agent goalkeeper Frank Fielding with first-choice stopper Josef Bursik ruled out for months with injury (Sun on Sunday) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Shodipo wants to fight for place at Wednesday QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo has held talks with Darren Moore over his lack of game time at Sheffield Wednesday and outlined his determination to prove his worth at the club (Sheffield Star) Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

4. Sevilla could move for Rovers hitman Sevilla are thought to be front runners to sign Blackburn’s red-hot Chile international striker Ben Brereton Diaz but will have to meet the club's £20 million price tag and also potentially compete with Southampton for his signature (The Sun) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales