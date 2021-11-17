In contrast to the Blades, whose sluggish start to the season has seen them slip down to 18th in the table, the Sky Blues are up in the dizzying heights of fourth place, having racked up an impressive 30 points in 17 matches.

Meanwhile, new Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is said to be eyeing some of his former players, and could make a move for defender Chris Basham in January.

Last month, the 33-year-old, who has made just six league starts for the club so far this season, gave spoke out on his future at the club, and said: “As a footballer at 33 I want to be playing every week, and I believe I can do that for Sheffield United,” he admitted last month.

“I have a lot of experience here of the ups and downs and I’m desperate for the ups to come back. You always want to play games. I’ve just got to keep believing and stay ready when I’m called upon.”

“If those (enough games to see his contract renewed) don’t happen it’s up to the club if they want to carry forward or if they want to see the end of me,” he added.

“If I’m not playing then I can't see the club wanting me. It’s down to the club and the manager so, depending on what happens, I’ll sit down and talk about it with my agent and whoever looks after me in January and February.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the second tier sides gear up for the competition's return next week:

1. Baggies urged to sign Dike Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has urged West Brom to make a move for Daryl Dike in the new year. The powerful striker, who shone on loan for Barnsley under now-Baggies boss Valerien Ismael last season, has eight caps for the USA senior side. (Sky Sports) Photo: ANDY JACOBSOHN Photo Sales

2. Forest keen on Scotland star Nottingham Forest are believed to be plotting a January raid for Hearts defender John Souttar, as they look to beat Rangers to sign the highly-rated 25-year-old. He scored the opening goal for Scotland in their 2-0 win over Denmark on Monday evening. (Football Insider) Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN Photo Sales

3. Posh boss signs new deal Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club. He's also managed Doncaster Rovers and Preston, and is currently enjoying his third separate spell in charge of the Posh. (BBC Sport) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Stoke eye Souttar cover Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden has hinted that the club are preparing to sign a new player in January, Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury. The Potters are fifth in the table after 17 games, and are among a host of sides in with a chance of making the play-offs. (Club website) Photo: Mark Metcalfe Photo Sales