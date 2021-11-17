In contrast to the Blades, whose sluggish start to the season has seen them slip down to 18th in the table, the Sky Blues are up in the dizzying heights of fourth place, having racked up an impressive 30 points in 17 matches.
Meanwhile, new Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is said to be eyeing some of his former players, and could make a move for defender Chris Basham in January.
Last month, the 33-year-old, who has made just six league starts for the club so far this season, gave spoke out on his future at the club, and said: “As a footballer at 33 I want to be playing every week, and I believe I can do that for Sheffield United,” he admitted last month.
“I have a lot of experience here of the ups and downs and I’m desperate for the ups to come back. You always want to play games. I’ve just got to keep believing and stay ready when I’m called upon.”
“If those (enough games to see his contract renewed) don’t happen it’s up to the club if they want to carry forward or if they want to see the end of me,” he added.
“If I’m not playing then I can't see the club wanting me. It’s down to the club and the manager so, depending on what happens, I’ll sit down and talk about it with my agent and whoever looks after me in January and February.”
Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the second tier sides gear up for the competition's return next week: