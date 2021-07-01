Sheffield United rumours: ex-Blades boss set to miss out on Fulham job, West Brom urged to land Premier League midfielder

The Blades will be playing Championship football this season, but will be hopeful of challenging for promotion back to the Premier League, with new manager Slavisa Jokanovic boasting the invaluable experience of taking Fulham out of the division back in 2018.

Meanwhile, England's Euro 2020 journey continues, following a huge 2-0 win over Germany earlier in the week. Speaking after the match, ex-Blade and Man of the Match Harry Maguire said: “First and foremost to have the fans, that felt like a proper football match, the first time I have felt it in a long time, that was the atmosphere we were missing and the atmosphere football deserves.

“It is magnificent to get the fans back in the stadium, of course to put a smile on their faces after a tough couple of years for everyone in the country.

“We knew the pressure of coming out at Wembley against Germany. We knew we had to win the game, we did it with a great performance, a controlled performance and a magnificent victory and a big celebration in the end.

“It is a magnificent night for everyone involved who follows this country, we put a smile on a lot of people’s faces, that’s what we do, that’s why we play football.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Leeds target looks set for exit The agent of West Brom star Matheus Pereira has conceded that his client could leave to continue playing at a "high level". He's been heavily linked with the likes of Leeds United, West Ham and Leicester City since the Baggies were relegated last season. (Birmingham Mail)

2. Duo jostle for Downes Peterborough United and Barnsley have both been credited with an interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. The 22-year-old's contract expires next summer, and his club may be forced to sell in this transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing in the future. (East Anglian Times)

3. Ex-Lilywhite joins new club Oxford United have snapped up striker Billy Bodin, following his release from Preston North End. He spent four seasons on the books at Deepdale, but missed the whole of the 2018/19 campaign with an ACL injury. (Club website)

4. Preston beat Owls to Olosunde Preston North End had landed ex-Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde, after he rejected a contract extension to stay with the Millers and agreed a deal with the Lilywhites. Sheffield Wednesday were also keen, but missed out. (Club website)