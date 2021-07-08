Sheffield United rumours: Blades tipped to enter bidding war for £3.5m defender, Bournemouth eye ex-Juventus forward
Sheffield United look set for a hectic few weeks, as they look to get some key transfer deals over the line before the new Championship campaign kicks off next month.
Meanwhile, England made their way to the final of Euro 2020 last night, beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time with Harry Kane scoring the winning goal.
Kyle Walker, a former Blade, put in a vintage performance for the Three Lions, and said: “I've been very fortunate to pick up medals over the years but this one for your country... I played here for Sheffield United in the play-off final. That was probably one of the best moments in my career. Tonight, topped it or came very close.
“Not many players in this country play for England, so to represent your country once is fantastic, but in a European Championship to get to a final is something special.
“We all need to cherish this moment but we all need to concentrate. It's one last step to make history for this country and get some credit we deserve.
“No (England) team has done it (made a major tournament final) since 1966 so to finally get this country where it deserves and to do it at Wembley is going to be something special.
“But there is one more door to knock down and I can assure you that each and every one of us will give it our all to make sure that we can knock that last door down.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: