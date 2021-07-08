Sheffield United rumours: Blades tipped to enter bidding war for £3.5m defender, Bournemouth eye ex-Juventus forward

Meanwhile, England made their way to the final of Euro 2020 last night, beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time with Harry Kane scoring the winning goal.

Kyle Walker, a former Blade, put in a vintage performance for the Three Lions, and said: “I've been very fortunate to pick up medals over the years but this one for your country... I played here for Sheffield United in the play-off final. That was probably one of the best moments in my career. Tonight, topped it or came very close.

“Not many players in this country play for England, so to represent your country once is fantastic, but in a European Championship to get to a final is something special.

“We all need to cherish this moment but we all need to concentrate. It's one last step to make history for this country and get some credit we deserve.

“No (England) team has done it (made a major tournament final) since 1966 so to finally get this country where it deserves and to do it at Wembley is going to be something special.

“But there is one more door to knock down and I can assure you that each and every one of us will give it our all to make sure that we can knock that last door down.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Palace close in on Olise Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Reading midfielder Michael Olise, who could be set to become Patrick Vieira's first signing as Eagles manager. The 19-year-old is available for a bargain £8m, due to a release clause in his Royals contract. (BBC Sport)

2. Sunderland close in on Pritchard Derby County and Birmingham City both look set for disappointment in their pursuit of free agent Alex Pritchard, with the ex-Huddersfield Town man said to be keen on joining Sunderland instead. He was released by the Terriers at the end of last season. (HITC)

3. Tigers snap up Longman on loan Hull City have beaten Barnsley to land Brighton forward Ryan Longman on loan. The 20-year-old played 52 games on loan with AFC Wimbledon last season, and scored nine goals over the course of the campaign. (Club website)

4. Cottagers close in on USA international Fulham have been tipped to win the race to sign Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. The 26-year-old USA international has been part of a top tier title-winning side for two seasons in a row with the Belgian club. (talkSPORT)