United find themselves 18th in the Championship table as things stand, but while there are many teams to find a way past if they are to shoot up the division, the Blades are just seven points off sixth place.

Skipper Billy Sharp wants to see that push come this weekend when they head back to Bramall Lane to face Coventry City.

"We obviously want what the fans want,” Sharp told UTB. “We are trying our best, but we know we are not getting the results at the moment. The fans have been great in continuing to turn out in their numbers, like they always do, and we want to give them something to shout about by turning it around in the next few games.

"It needs to start against Coventry. I know it will be a great atmosphere here, and we all need to pull together to find some momentum and if we can do that then Bramall Lane will be rocking like it always is."

He added: "We want to give the fans something to cheer about in the next few weeks because we haven't done it enough this season. If everyone can stick together, get some smiles on fans faces, and start climbing the league then we certainly can still achieve something here.”

1. Rabiot opens up on Toon links Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot says he is happy at Juventus amid rumours over a move to Newcastle United. (Corriere dello Sport) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

2. Toon linked with Diaz Newcastle could be in the mix to sign Colombian international Luis Diaz. Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are all being linked. (O Jogo) (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) Photo: Pedro Vilela Photo Sales

3. Hammers want Mee West Ham are lining up a move for Burnley captain Ben Mee. (Claret & Hugh) (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Hwang alerts high-flyers Liverpool and Manchester City are both keen on striker Hwang Hee-chan as Wolverhampton Wanderers attempt to sign their loanee permanently. (Mirror) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales