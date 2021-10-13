Sheffield United rumours: Blades snap up exciting Brazilian winger, Fulham target could remain with current club

Speaking ahead of the game, manager Slavisa Jokanovic gave an insight into his plans for using his attacking options this season, and said: “At the moment it is Billy, but we have Oli, we have Rhian and we have others here, other very good players too.

“Billy is in right now. But the rest, they have to make sure they are ready if we decide to make a change or need to make a change. That is what you must do - always show that you should be playing when you train and when you come on.

“We do not want it (picking a side) to be easy. It isn’t. And if we are to achieve what we are aiming for, then it can never be that way. It can not happen.”

Meanwhile, ex-Blades man Kieron Freeman, now of Portsmouth, has opened up on his struggles to find a new club, and revealed: “With Sheffield United doing so well and not changing the team, I then didn’t get a chance to play. It is what it is, that’s how football works sometimes. In the last year of my contract, I had a lot of clubs wanting to take me, but they wouldn’t let me leave.

“I was offered a new United deal and basically it was out of my hands without me knowing. By the time I found out, the contract was gone. That was my old agent. What happened next was the worst time of my career. I felt I had so much to give, but no-one to give it to.

“I then had six months with no club, waiting on people’s ifs, buts and maybes. I wasn’t injured, it was down to politics. My old agent didn’t have my best interests at heart.”

Take a look at the latest stories from the second-tier, as the anticipation for this weekend's action continues to build:

1 . Pundit questions Deeney decision Ex-footballer Kevin Phillips has criticised his former club West Brom for not signing powerhouse striker Troy Deeney in the last transfer window. He contended that the now Birmingham City man can "guarantee goals" and would have brought his strong leadership skills to the side. (FLW) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

2 . Cooper looks to Norwich for inspiration Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed his hopes of following the Norwich City blueprint, in terms of securing success by entrusting his faith in the club's young players. His side are currently 17th in the table, with 11 points from 11 games. (Nottingham Post) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Ashley yet to contact Rams Mike Ashley is said to have made no contact with Derby County over a potential takeover bid, despite reports linking him with a swoop for the cash-strapped Rams. The club are currently in administration, which saw them docked 12 Championship points. (Sky Sports) Photo: LEE SMITH Photo Sales

4 . Routledge retires from football Ex-Swansea City and QPR man Wayne Routledge has announced his retirement from the game. The ex-England U21 international, now 36, made nearly 600 appearances during his career, and won the League Cup with the Swans in 2013. (Sky Sports) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales