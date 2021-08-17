Sheffield United rumours: Blades could land big-money ex-Serie A starlet, ex-Derby County £8m man could join Crystal Palace

Ahead of the game, the Blades finally pulled off their first signing of the season, bringing in Liverpool defender Ben Davies on a season-long loan.
“I’ve always liked the club playing against them. I saw they had 29,000 fans on the opening day of the season, which was a pull, and I like the manager and how he plays football.
“There are some great players here and we have a great chance of bouncing straight back up. The manager plays good football and has got a good record in the second tier. So I think it’s a good fit, and hopefully I fit in quite well with his plans and the club.
“I just missed matchdays really and the buzz, especially having fans in this year.”
He continued: “It’ll have been a long time since I played a proper matchday in front of fans so it’s part of the excitement of coming here and hopefully having a successful year.
“Going to Liverpool (from Preston) is a move you could never turn down. It was really exciting and the whole set up there is incredible.
“The club is like you wouldn’t believe until you get in there and see it for yourself. I’ve had a good six months or so but playing football is the most important thing. That’s what’s driven me to come out on loan and hopefully play some games and get back to enjoying that competitive side again.”
