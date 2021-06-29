Sheffield United rumours: Arsenal favourites to beat Spurs to Blades ace, West Brom eye ex-Man City starlet
Sheffield United are still biding their time ahead of dipping their toe into the summer transfer market, as new manager Slavisa Jokanovic looks to identify the areas where his side needs to be strengthened.
The Blades are gearing up for a season of Championship football, and will be striving to push their way back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
With the likes of Hull City and Peterborough United joining the division, and West Brom and Fulham dropping down with the Blades, it's set to be a highly-competitive season, and United will need to hit the ground running if they're to keep up with the relentless pace.
Meanwhile, England are gearing up for their huge Euro 2020 last-16 clash against Germany, and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is part of the Three Lions squad, has been discussing the game.
He said: “They (Germany) won’t fear coming here. We’ll have to play at our very best. We’ve got to be tactically well-prepared, we’ve got to be physically well-prepared and psychologically well-prepared. That only happens when everyone contributes.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: