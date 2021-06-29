Sheffield United rumours: Arsenal favourites to beat Spurs to Blades ace, West Brom eye ex-Man City starlet

The Blades are gearing up for a season of Championship football, and will be striving to push their way back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With the likes of Hull City and Peterborough United joining the division, and West Brom and Fulham dropping down with the Blades, it's set to be a highly-competitive season, and United will need to hit the ground running if they're to keep up with the relentless pace.

Meanwhile, England are gearing up for their huge Euro 2020 last-16 clash against Germany, and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is part of the Three Lions squad, has been discussing the game.

He said: “They (Germany) won’t fear coming here. We’ll have to play at our very best. We’ve got to be tactically well-prepared, we’ve got to be physically well-prepared and psychologically well-prepared. That only happens when everyone contributes.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Duo jostle for Ameobi Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are said to be chasing Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi. The 29-year-old began his career at Newcastle United, and spent two seasons with Bolton Wanderers before joining Forest in 2019. (Football Insider)

2. Favourite named for Barnsley job TSV Hartberg boss Markus Schopp looks to be closing in on the Barnsley job, and has been named the huge favourite to get the role. He's ahead of the likes of ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and former Preston manager Alex Neil to land the contract. (SkyBet)

3. Hornets sees Doig bid knocked back Watford are believed to have had a bid in the region of £2.5m turned down for Hibs starlet Josh Doig. The teenage ace has also been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Stoke City and Millwall. (The Sun)

4. Bluesbirds keen on international defender Cardiff City have been linked with a surprise move for MOL Fehervar defender Visar Musliu, who could be available for around £3.5m. Interest in the player has risen following some impressive showings for North Macedonia in Euro 2020. (The 72)