Sheffield United owners, not Ruben Selles, should be under most scrutiny

Alan Biggs on the slow recruitment at Sheffield United this summer

Without proper support, Sheffield United could have appointed anyone and they’d be set up to fail.

It’s been said in some quarters that Ruben Selles has to go one better in his first season than his popular predecessor did in the last.

Some truth there in terms of the owners justifying the managerial change rather than playing what looks for all the world like some sort of online game. But in terms of Selles himself, it is simply not fair.

Improve with what? One way or another, eleven members of last term’s promotion near-miss squad have left, with £20m raked in.

Incoming as this is written, three loans and a couple of AI punts. Pathetic as it stands.

Put a credible framework in place, ideally with another proven figure like a Sean Dyche for instance, and the identity of who came before could well have become irrelevant - instead of all arguments leading back to Chris Wilder’s highly contentious (in my view utterly stupid) sacking.

Selles has been set an incredibly high bar in the circumstances - and yet, in respect of this column’s realistic expectations, I’ve consistently set him a lower one than I would have for the man he replaced.

The many supporters of Wilder are sometimes accused of wanting the new man to fail. That’s a load of nonsense.

It would only prove them right if Selles falls short after being given a proper chance. As I’m sure everyone, certainly including this writer, would still hope he is.

Currently, that doesn’t appear to be the case, which is another reason for taking a tolerant view, albeit charitable on the evidence so far, of what can reasonably be demanded. Of Selles, that is.

COH Sports

But not of the board. The onus is on them to back up their choice for a “change of culture” which, also in their words, might require “a bit of patience.”

It would have been a hard act to follow even with last season’s team still in place.

That said, Selles himself is contributing to shortening what was always destined to be the briefest of honeymoon periods.

Three games, three defeats and signs that players who should be capable of better are not buying into his methods.

It’s understandable and revealing, though, that Selles is already making noises about the level of his support from above.

Even at this ridiculously early stage, there is only one logical conclusion to this sort of dangerous trend.

Bizarre to say this before only the second home game of a new manager’s tenure but Selles desperately needs, at the very least, a much improved performance against Millwall on Saturday.

But it’s those absentee owners who should really be on trial.

And with their lack of football knowledge all too obvious, there is rightly very little trust in their decision-making for what may come next.

