The latest Sheffield United news as new boss Ruben Selles and his squad gear up for the new Championship season.

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for former striker Oli McBurnie this summer after the player became a free agent after his Las Palmas side was relegated from La Liga last season.

Now, the club are awaiting the Scot’s decision on his future after making an official offer to re-sign the forward, The Star’s Danny Hall exclusively revealed.

It was reported earlier this week that the Blades have held talks with the 29-year-old’s camp and he is taking his time to evaluate his next move, with a switch back to English football likely.

The Scotland international played 34 games in the Spanish league last season, coming up against the likes of Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid, and he scored three goals and provided six assists.

McBurnie cost the Blades £20m when he signed for the club from Swansea City and he made nearly 150 appearances at S2 before leaving for Spain last summer.

The Leeds-born striker could now return to Bramall Lane after only a year away but he is also attracting interest from Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Ipswich Town, Hull City and former club Swansea City.

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic even came out and name-dropped McBurnie as a player he’d like to recruit this summer.

“I would like to have Oli McBurnie,” he said. “He would bring everything that we need – leadership, experience, and he knows the Championship. Plus goals. I hope the goals; we need goals. I believe, yes [we can get it done]. I believe that the EFL will help us.”

Brewster explains his Blades exit

Rhian Brewster has explained his move to Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Derby County after five years at Bramall Lane.

Brewster arrived as a marquee signing at the time after being well-regarded throughout his time as a youngster at Liverpool and even made four senior appearances during his time on Merseyside.

But injuries hampered his progress at S2 and he failed to live up to the hype many had him destined for throughout his youth career at Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Blades offered the former England youth international new terms but Brewster turned it down in favour of a switch to Pride Park.

Speaking after signing for Derby, Brewster said: “I'm very happy and very delighted to join this great club.

“It's been busy but after speaking to all the boys and the manager and stuff like that, it was a no-brainer. I feel this is a big opportunity for me - and one I had to grab with two hands. Hopefully, I can show that this year.

“For me, the project that John Eustace has set out for me was a no-brainer to be involved with. It sounded really good and is something that I want to be a part of, heading to bigger and better things with this club.

“There is so much more for me to do - I've got a point to prove. I feel like I can always get better, no matter how old you are. There are always things to learn. I believe that will happen here with the manager, staff and players alongside helping me along the way.”

Brewster will return to Bramall Lane with the Rams in the not-too-distant future, with Selles’ side scheduled to face Derby County on 1 November.