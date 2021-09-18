Sheffield United rocked by injury blow as former record signing Sander Berge pulls out of warm-up ahead of Hull City clash

Sander Berge celebrates after scoring against Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Norwegian international, who came off the bench to score against Preston North End in midweek after recovering from Covid-19, was slated to start against Grant McCann’s men at the MKM Stadium.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Berge did not emerge from the dressing rooms before the game, with news soon filtering through that he had injured himself in the warm-up and was to be replaced in the starting XI by Rhian Brewster.