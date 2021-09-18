Sheffield United rocked by injury blow as former record signing Sander Berge pulls out of warm-up ahead of Hull City clash
Sheffield United were rocked by an injury blow this afternoon when their former record signing Sander Berge pulled out of the warm-up ahead of their clash against Hull City.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 12:49 pm
The Norwegian international, who came off the bench to score against Preston North End in midweek after recovering from Covid-19, was slated to start against Grant McCann’s men at the MKM Stadium.
But Berge did not emerge from the dressing rooms before the game, with news soon filtering through that he had injured himself in the warm-up and was to be replaced in the starting XI by Rhian Brewster.
The exact nature of Berge’s injury was not disclosed, with Slavisa Jokanovic expected to reveal more in his post-match media briefing.