Sheffield United: Rivals’ striker hails Chris Wilder’s men as ‘best side in the Championship’

Steve Morison, the Millwall striker, has described Sheffield United as the best team his side have played this season as Chris Wilder’s men continue their pursuit of Premier League football next term.

The veteran striker gave his thoughts on the chasing pack in the Championship, including two of his former clubs in Norwich City and Leeds United, in an interview on Talksport recently.

League leaders Norwich, second-placed United and Leeds, in third, must all face Millwall between now and the end of the season in early May and Morison, now 35, said: “Leeds, they are good but they kind of suited us. It's difficult, isn't it because when you play teams sometimes it's different than when you watch them on TV against other teams. They can look amazing.

"Then you play them and you are like, 'oh, actually, they suit us and it's not too bad'. But, they were good.

“Norwich away was very good, even though they scored three goals in the last 10 minutes.

“Sheffield United are the best team we have played, I would say on the day.

“They were much better than us. I know they scored their goals late on, but they were much, much better than us."

On that day at The Den in late September, United went ahead through Billy Sharp but were pegged back by goals from Jake Cooper and Blades fan Lee Gregory, before David McGoldrick’s late brace sealed a 3-2 win for Wilder’s men.

Chris Wilder has led Sheffield United to second in the league: James Wilson/Sportimage