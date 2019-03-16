Sheffield United: ‘Right decision to send off Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla’ says Blades captain Billy Sharp

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United captain, insists the right decision was made to send off Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla as the Blades best their automatic promotion rivals at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Casilla saw red in injury time of the Blades’ 1-0 victory, for bringing down Sharp after he had pushed the ball around the former Real Madrid goalkeeper.

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson went in goal for the rest of the game, which was decided by Chris Basham’s second-half winner.

And Sharp told Sky Sports: “Everybody knows I would have scored. He took me out and I had to go down. I’d rather have stayed on my feet and scored but he made a decision to bring me down.”

The win took Chris Wilder’s Blades above Leeds and into second place in the table with eight games remaining.

Its a great win away at a very good team,” the former Leeds striker added.

“They battered us in the first half hour but we stuck at it. We’ve done a job and we got three points.”



