Sheffield United: Richard Stearman reveals the secret behind Blades’ emergence as promotion contenders

They’ve gone from newly-promoted outsiders to genuine promotion candidates, and defender Richard Stearman has identified the secrets of Sheffield United’s success thus far.

Consistency.

“I think that one of our strengths is that whether we win, lose or draw, we still play in the same manner and still concentrate on what we are good at, rather than the opposition,” Stearman said.

“And the things we are good at have enabled us to be where we are, and have helped us pick up the results that we have.

“Credit to the gaffer [Chris Wilder] - even when we have not picked up the results we deserved, he hasn’t panicked and kept us doing the same things which he knows will help us. And we have come through the other side.”

Stearman has been a key part of the United side that will go back into the Championship play-off positions if they beat Aston Villa at home this evening.

The defender gave away a contentious early penalty in the last meeting between the sides, back in December at Villa Park, as United went 2-0 down inside the first ten minutes, only to fight back for a deserved 2-2 draw.

“To fight back from that gave us a lot of confidence going forward and gave us a vital point. Hopefully, we will do something similar on Tuesday night.

“It showed a lot of character and a lot from the boys in the dressing room to claw that back.”