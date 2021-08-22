Sheffield United: Rhys Norrington-Davies stresses need for patience after Blades' horror start to season
Rhys Norrington-Davies, the Sheffield United defender, has stressed the need for patience while the Blades get to grips with the methods of new manager Slavisa Jokanović.
The Welsh international made his league debut for the Blades on Saturday in a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town, which saw Billy Sharp equalise in injury time before Town snatched the win even later on.
The loss was United’s third in four league games since Jokanović succeeded Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane in the summer, the Blades picking up a point in the other away at Swansea.
And Norrington-Davies said: “It was a frustrating one, because we were by far the dominant side, I thought. We lacked quality in the final third, so that’s something for us to improve on.
“But I thought we were defensively solid throughout, except for a lack of concentration for the goals. And that’s cost us the game in the end.
"We didn't test their goalkeeper as much as we would've liked but I don't think there's anything preventing us. I think it’ll take a little bit of time. This is the fourth game of the season.
“We had a shortened preseason so we're still working on stuff. It'll take time for everything to come together. Give us a little bit more time and I think we’ll be there."
The youngster spent time last season out on loan at Luton Town, United’s opponents this coming weekend, and Stoke City before returning to Bramall Lane this summer after representing Wales at the European Championships.